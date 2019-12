Breaking News

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 3:55 p.m. Idaho State Police reports the lanes of travel are now open.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police is currently on scene of a single-vehicle crash southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 26, near Malad.

Both lanes of travel are blocked at this time.

Follow Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 as more information is released.