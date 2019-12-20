Police seek help locating 2 endangered children, disappearance may be tied to death investigation

Breaking News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Rexburg Police Department and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the possible connection between the death of a Fremont County woman and two missing Rexburg children.

Death Investigation

Family members found Tammy Daybell, 49, dead in her Fremont County home Oct. 19, 2019. At that time, Daybell’s death was believed to be natural.

Daybell was interred in Springville, Utah, on Oct. 22. Subsequent investigation by the FCSO determined Daybell's death may be suspicious. On Dec. 11, Daybell's remains were exhumed by the FCSO, with the assistance of the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and an autopsy conducted.

During the course of the death investigation by the FCSO, investigators were made aware that two Rexburg children, ages 7 and 17, were missing.

Investigators determined within a couple weeks of Daybell's death, her surviving husband, Chad Daybell, had married Rexburg resident Lori Vallow, who is the mother of the missing children.

Missing Children Background:

Rexburg police attempted to conduct a welfare check on Joshua Vallow, the adopted 7- year-old special needs son of Lori Vallow, at their residence at 565 Pioneer Road in Rexburg Nov. 26.

The welfare check was being conducted as extended family outside Idaho had not been able to speak with Joshua since September and were concerned.

Investigators from Rexburg police spoke with Lori Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, who indicated Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona.

Investigators left but learned later that day that Joshua had not been staying with the friend as indicated by Lori Vallow.



On Nov. 27, Rexburg police executed search warrants at locations in Rexburg associated with Lori Vallow, in an attempt to locate Joshua.

As the search warrants were being executed, investigators determined Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell had abruptly vacated their residence and left Rexburg.

Police then requested assistance from the FBI in locating Joshua.

Further investigation has determined Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell did not appear to have Joshua with them when they left Rexburg.

Investigators also determined Joshua last attended school at Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg on Sept 23, 2019.

Additionally, investigators learned Lori Vallow has a 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, who was living with Lori Vallow in Rexburg but has also not been seen since Sept. 2019. Investigators have contacted several members of the children's extended family, but no one has been in contact with the children since Sept.

The children have not been reported missing to any law enforcement agency and attempts to obtain the cooperation of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell in locating the children have been unsuccessful.

Joshua is a 7-year-old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Tylee is a 17-year-old with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the children since Sept. is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department, at 1-208-359-3000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), at 1-800-THE-LOST.