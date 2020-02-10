Idaho Falls woman sentenced for insurance fraud

Breaking News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced an Idaho Falls woman was sentenced Monday for insurance fraud.

45-year-old Misty A. Adams pleaded guilty to felony insurance fraud in December.

Seventh District Court Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Adams to a unified sentence of five years with two years fixed and three years indeterminate.

The court then suspended the sentence in favor of five years of felony probation.

Adams was ordered to serve 28 days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service and undergo psychological testing.

The judge also ordered Adams to pay a $500 fine, $1,865 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance, $7,967 in restitution to Allstate Insurance, as well as court costs.

An investigation revealed Adams, as a licensed insurance producer, backdated an auto insurance policy for her son’s vehicle after he was involved in an accident. Once the policy was backdated, Adams then filed a claim on behalf of her son, who was uninsured at the time and not entitled to benefits. Due to the false policy date, the insurance company paid the claim. It did not discover the fraudulent date until after payment was made.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case. The Idaho Department of Insurance investigated.