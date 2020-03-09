Police seek help finding money and cards stolen from funeral

Breaking News

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Preston Police Department is seeking help from anyone who might have been at a funeral at the Church house near 200 N and 200 W in Preston on Friday and Saturday.

During the viewing and then the funeral, at some point, an envelope and condolence cards were taken.

A large sum of money that was donated to the family through those cards is now gone.

If you noticed anything or saw anyone walking away with those cards, please contact the police HERE.

If you are one that donated, and you did so by check, police ask you contact your bank and try to cancel the check, or if it was cashed, get the information from your bank as to where it was cashed and dates and times and then contact the police department.

If you donated money, contact police so they can have as accurate accounting as possible in this case.

If you donated and contacted police, that information will not be published in open form.