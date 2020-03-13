Police search for missing mother and son

Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to locate two adults.

Police are looking for 55-year-old Robyn Matteson of Idaho Falls. Matteson was reported missing Thursday night and was last seen on or around Feb. 25, 2020.

Since the report came in, the Idaho Falls Police Department has attempted to locate her but hasn’t been able to do so.

Matteson has a 28-year-old son, Joseph Matteson, and police have been unable to locate him as well.

Police are concerned for both of their welfares and are hoping someone knows where one or both of them are and can help police connect with them to verify their wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Robyn or Joseph since Feb, 25 is asked to please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)-529-1200.