Stranded boaters rescued at Ririe Reservoir

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Volunteers rescued stranded boaters early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., deputies were called to Ririe Reservoir after received a report of overdue boaters. A family member of the overdue boaters had not heard from them after they did not return from a fishing outing Tuesday afternoon and met with deputies at the Blacktail Boat Ramp where their vehicle was parked.

The reporting party advised there were four people on the boat, a man and his wife and their two children, and was unable to reach them by phone as there is no cell service on the reservoir.

Just after 2 a.m., deputies located the man and his son still with their boat on the shoreline between Blacktail and Ririe Dam. The man told deputies his boat had a mechanical issue around 7 p.m. last stranding them at the shore. His wife and daughter decided to walk from that area to get help, but he had not heard from them.

Deputies were able to tow the boat back to the Blacktail Boat Ramp and began organizing more deputies and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Volunteers to search the area.

Air Idaho Rescue also responded to the area using their spotlight across the mountainside and canyons to search for the two missing females.

Deputies and Search and Rescue teams on ATV’s, motorcycles and hiking teams began searching the area while the boat teams continued to search the shore line in the dark.

The sheriff’s office also deployed drones to the area to aide in the search.

At approximately 6 a.m., a motorcycle team could hear screaming and were able to guide hiking teams to a canyon where they found the woman and daughter safe.

The woman told deputies they became disoriented in the dark trying to hike out and found a spot to keep warm and stay put until help arrived.

Search teams were able to get the two back to a sheriff’s office boat and transport them back to the Blacktail Boat Ramp.

Aside from being cold and dehydrated, all of the individuals were uninjured and safe after being located.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office always recommends being prepared for unexpected breakdowns, emergencies and safety.