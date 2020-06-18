Man drowns while fishing the Henrys Fork

Breaking News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports a 58-year-old Utah man drowned when he was on the river fishing the Henrys Fork Wednesday.

Just after 6 p.m., family fishing with Jeffery Kline noticed him floating in the water.

They were able to pull unresponsive Kline from the river and call 911.

Individuals in the group started CPR while remaining in contact with Fremont County Dispatch, as Fremont County Sheriffs, Island Park Ambulance and ISP were able to get on scene.

Kline succumbed to his injuries from drowning, shortly after first responders were on scene.

Fremont County Search and Rescue was also called out to aide in the help of getting out of the canyon.

Family was there at the time of the incident and was notified.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would ask as summer begins and it gets warmer out, as water is a great place to enjoy and recreate, be mindful of the waterways. Know where you are and your surroundings, water is still high and the water temp is still extremely cold from runoff.