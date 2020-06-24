Woman injured by grizzly bear while hiking in Yellowstone

Breaking News

OLD FAITHFUL (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park reports a 37-year-old woman from Columbia, Missouri sustained a minor injury from a female grizzly bear while hiking on the Fairy Falls Trail near Old Faithful Monday.

Officials say the visitor was hiking alone when she encountered two grizzly bears at very close range. The female bear knocked the woman down, and she sustained a scratch on her thigh, and when the visitor fell to the ground, she also received minor injuries to her face.

She later declined medical attention.

The hiker attempted to use her bear spray.

Following the incident, the Fairy Falls Trail was cleared of hikers, and the trail and the surrounding area has been temporarily closed.

“From the injured person’s statements, this appears to be a typical case of a mother grizzly bear protecting her offspring following a close-range encounter,” bear management biologist Kerry Gunther said. “Because this bear was displaying natural protective behavior for its cub, no action will be taken against the bear. Several trails in the area will be closed to give the grizzly family group time to clear from the area.”

This incident is under investigation.

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a visitor in Yellowstone in 2020.

The last time a bear injured a visitor in the park was in June 2019, when a black bear bit into an occupied tent and bruised a woman’s thigh.

​Protect yourself and bears while you hike in bear country: