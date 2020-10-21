Skip to Content
Breaking News
By
today at 12:38 pm
Published 12:43 pm

I-15 closed due to high winds

029A1B98_F9512E34_cam1
Ek3uAedUYAEQAYa

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department reports Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls near Osgood is closed due to blowing dust and low visibility.

The closure is between milepost 119 to milepost 135.

Idaho State Police said a detour is in place.

Click HERE for updates.

Email Alert - Breaking News / Idaho Falls / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content