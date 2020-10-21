I-15 closed due to high winds

Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department reports Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls near Osgood is closed due to blowing dust and low visibility.

The closure is between milepost 119 to milepost 135.

Idaho State Police said a detour is in place.

