4-year-old killed in ATV accident

Breaking News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1436 E. 1460 N. in Terreton in reference to an ATV accident with injuries Wednesday around 3:34 p.m.

An adult family member was giving a four-year-old male a ride on a 4-wheeler when the ATV rolled.

The four-year-old sustained fatal injuries and did not survive the accident.

The sheriff's office said it is believed the victim was not wearing a helmet.

No other injuries were reported.

No other information will be released pending notification of next of kin.