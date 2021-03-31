Skip to Content
4-year-old killed in ATV accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1436 E. 1460 N. in Terreton in reference to an ATV accident with injuries Wednesday around 3:34 p.m. 

An adult family member was giving a four-year-old male a ride on a 4-wheeler when the ATV rolled.

The four-year-old sustained fatal injuries and did not survive the accident. 

The sheriff's office said it is believed the victim was not wearing a helmet.   

No other injuries were reported.  

No other information will be released pending notification of next of kin. 

