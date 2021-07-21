Accident blocks traffic on I-15 near Ft. Hall
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police report an accident on I-15 at milepost 81, north of the Ft. Hall exit.
ISP says through a twitter post, the crash is on the northbound side of I-15 at milepost 85. The left lane is currently blocked.
