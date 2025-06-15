Skip to Content
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Search for man tied to Highway 33 stabbing

today at 9:48 PM
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this evening on west highway 33.

The individual has been identified as Daytona “Tony” Travis.

He was last seen leaving the area in a white Ford F-150, traveling in an unknown direction.

Daytona is considered armed and dangerous. 

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Madison County sheriff’s office immediately at 208-372-5001

