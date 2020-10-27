Police release information about wanted suspect

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police have released information on a suspect they are searching for in connection to a shooting that occurred on October 16.

Austin Blakely is wanted on a new felony warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Austin Blakely

IFPD reports the incident occurred sometime before 8:15 p.m. possibly in the area of 1st Street and Holmes Avenue.

One person sustained injuries in this incident, and an ambulance took the person to an area hospital.

If you spot Blakely, please call 911. Do not approach. If you have information about Blakely's whereabouts, please contact IFPD Dispatch at (208)529-1200. You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Tipsters who provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to Blakely's arrest would be eligible for a cash reward.



Police are also asking anyone in that area or near that area who saw/heard anything suspicious between 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. contact IFPD Dispatch at (208)529-1200 reference case number 2020-40130.

Police are specifically asking anyone with home or security cameras within a mile of the 1st Street and Holmes Avenue that recorded footage between 7 and 8:15 p.m. review their footage for anything suspicious, and if so, share it with law enforcement by contacting dispatch.

The investigation is ongoing.