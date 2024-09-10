Kohberger case likely won’t move to eastern Idaho

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – After a Latah County Judge approved a change of venue for Bryan Kohberger's case, questions are swirling as to where he will be tried.

Bonneville Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal and Defense Attorney Steve Meikle both agree they do not think the trial will be moved to Bonneville or surrounding counties. However, the Idaho Supreme Court will be the ones making this decision.

Although Idaho's most recent high-profile cases, like Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell have seen a change of venue, Neal says this is pretty uncommon. But Meikle says this is something attorneys will do to give their client the best chance at a fair jury.

Changing venues for a trial is not an easy process, according to Neal and Meickle. They say it can take a long time to nail down the logistics and get everything situated, it can potentially lead to another delay in the trial.

One thing that came as a surprise to Neal and Meickle is the fact that Judge John Judge, the justice who has overseen this case, mentioned there might be a different judge at trial. "Usually, the District Judge will stay with that case," Meickle says, "But he left open the idea. He didn't say he would keep it so it's up to the Supreme Court the make that decision."

Bryan Kohberger's trial is set for June 2025. He is facing four counts of murder for the deaths of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. They were killed in an off-campus home in November 2022.