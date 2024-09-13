Idaho ranked 4th nationally in family income growth

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor.

Median family income

Idaho experienced statistically significant changes in its median family income from 2022, rising by 2.7%. The state ranked 4th in growth nationally, according to the latest American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Montana was the only other western state that ranked in the top 10.

Median family income in the Idaho Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) rose by 11.3% to $95,166 from 2022.

The Boise MSA rose by 4.2% to $100,205.

Idaho’s four other MSAs did not experience significant changes.

Median worker earnings

Idaho’s 2023 median earnings for workers rose by 3% from 2022, a statistically significant increase, as was the rise in male earnings of 3.5%.

Nationally, Idaho ranked 45th for its worker earnings of $40,098, yet its growth rate ranked 7th.

The Coeur d’Alene MSA reported male earnings fell by 10.2% from 2022, or about $6,500, to $56,851. Female earnings fell 13.7%, or approximately $6,700, to $42,404.

The Pocatello MSA reported female earnings rose by 21.3%, or about $8,800, to $50,658.

Male earnings in the Twin Falls MSA dropped by 7.7% or about $4,300, to $50,982.

Idaho’s other MSAs reported no statistically significant changes from the previous year.

Median household income

Since 2019, Idaho’s median household income — the most commonly utilized income statistic — moved up in rank to 25th in the nation at $74,942.

The U.S. Census Bureau survey revealed Idaho's median household income did not significantly change from the previous year with an inflation-adjusted decline of $845.

Idaho’s MSAs did not see statistically significant changes either.

Complete tables can be found at the U.S. Census website and its Explore Census Data tool.

Information may also be requested from the Idaho Department of Labor regional economists. Contact information is on the department's labor market information website.