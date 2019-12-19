School lunch debt takes a toll

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Numerous stories on social media have highlighted the ongoing crisis of school lunch debt. Local schools are also feeling the burden of unpaid meals year after year.

Heather Plain, Bonneville Joint School District 93's Child Nutrition Supervisor, says it's stressful for her staff. They collect unpaid money for meals from parents. Using an hour or more out of the day to contact them. Even principals are using valuable time to collect money owed.

More heartbreaking is children who try to avoid being caught with an unpaid balance. "We are seeing some children who will come to the line they'll put in their number- we're not talking to our K-8 kids there's no conversation happening in the line. But, they know they owe money and so they'll dart from the line," Plain says.

The district is looking into ways to ease the debt and also prevent it from cycling over each year.

