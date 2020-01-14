Thunder Ridge High School hosts PINK NIGHT, cancer fundraiser

Education

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A sea of pink will fill the Thunder Ridge High School gym, for the second annual PINK NIGHT on Wednesday.

The community cancer fundraiser will take place during the Titans' varsity home basketball game at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a silent auction, information booth and a special half-time presentation that will honor cancer patients and raise funds for the Shannon Wilker Foundation.

Coach Lee Toldson says the event gives the players the opportunity to play for a great cause.

"A lot of the players, to be honest, they know someone that has been affected by this disease, and it gives them an opportunity to go on and play for a great cause,” Toldson said.

Toldson started the event years ago with his previous team and brought the fundraising night with him when he came to Thunder Ridge two years ago.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to the community. I've had a lot of family members have this nasty disease, and it's a good way to show support, and let families know they're not fighting this alone,” Toldson said.

Everyone who attends will receive a complimentary PINK NIGHT t-shirt.