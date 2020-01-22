Program helps to advance students to college

Education

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - More and more students are taking part in a state program that helps high school students get dual college credit.



One example of how local districts are running the program is Bonneville District #93. They're moving into their 5th year of running the advanced opportunities program.

Bonneville Online High School Principal Corey Telford says, "different programs, different options for students. Different degrees students can earn to can waive general education requirements if they go to a state University all the way up to an associates degree."

These programs can help students take up to a semester or longer off of their college careers. That saves families and students time and money- hundreds to thousands of dollars.

