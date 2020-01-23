School patrons invited to building & finance workshop

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls School Board trustees are continuing to review the best options for construction of school buildings.

As part of that effort, the board has invited Idaho Associated General Contractors CEO Wayne Hammon and Idaho State Building Authority legal counsel Wayne Meuleman to review possible construction methods and outline the advantages and disadvantages of each.

According to the board, districts can use four different methods for major construction projects: Design/Bid/Build; Construction Manager/General Contractor or CMGC; Design/Build or Construction Manager Representative. There are advantages and disadvantages to each, but no matter the method, state laws require construction projects be put out to bid.

Parents and patrons are invited to a special presentation outlining the options on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Idaho Falls High School's Little Theatre.

The work session will also include a presentation by Piper Jaffrey on bond financing options. District 91 said a bond would be necessary to pay for any construction projects.

The finance work session will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the general contractors' presentation at 6 p.m.