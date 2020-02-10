Idaho governor may seek funds for teacher salary increases

Education

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little may soon introduce a five-year teacher pay plan providing more than $225 million in additional state support for teacher salary increases.

The Lewiston Tribune reported a bill could be introduced when the House and Senate education committees complete work on school content standards and other administrative rules.

The governor’s education task force has recommended expansion of teacher pay to include a third pay tier for veteran teachers.

Little’s education policy adviser says his plan mirrors the task force recommendation to increase funding to establish $40,000 salaries for beginning teachers, $50,000 for mid-level teachers and $60,000 for veteran educators.