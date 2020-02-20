Concordia University in Missouri to own Boise law school

Education

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials with Concordia Law in Boise, Idaho say Concordia University in St. Paul has agreed to become the law school's new owner.

The Boise school has been looking for new ownership since its current parent school, Concordia University in Portland, Oregon, announced it will close later this year.

The American Bar Association still must sign off on the ownership transfer for Concordia Law to remain accredited; school officials says they expect a decision by August.