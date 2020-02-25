LDS Business College changes its name, offers new degrees

Education

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - LDS Business College Board of Trustees announced Tuesday LDS Business College will become Ensign College.

This change will be effective September 1, 2020, to coincide with the beginning of the new academic year.

In an effort to better serve the students who attend Ensign College, the board has also approved two significant changes regarding the curriculum of the school.

Ensign College will offer a limited number of Bachelor of Applied Science degrees. It is anticipated that three new degrees in Business Management, Communications and Information Technology will be offered beginning Fall Semester 2021.

Additionally, Ensign College will offer more of its unique job-ready curriculum online, expanding its geographic reach to serve students beyond its Salt Lake City, Utah campus. In large measure, this will be facilitated through close collaboration with BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

“LDS Business College has always been ‘a unique and treasured part of the Church Educational System,’” said Elder Paul V. Johnson, Church Educational System Commissioner. “The changes announced today, including becoming Ensign College, do not change the nature of the institution. They build upon the college’s deep commitment to students and position it to better bless their lives in new and meaningful ways.”