PCSD 25 launches remote learning with checkout of more than 6,000 Chromebook devices

Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 rolled out its district-wide remote learning program on Monday.

With vehicles lined up at Highland High School as early as 7:00 a.m., PCSD 25 team members, including administration, technology staff, bus drivers, teachers and other staff, checked out more than 7,100 Chromebooks.

School administrators and staff were also on hand at all PCSD 25 schools to distribute paper instructional packets to those learners that have limited or no access to the internet at home.

The district also served 3,300 breakfast and lunch meals Monday in continuation of its child nutrition program.

Remote learning will continue for PCSD 25 learners for the duration of the soft closure period enacted by the Idaho State Board of Education.

In a special meeting held Monday, the Idaho State Board of Education voted to allow school districts to continue the soft closure and close out the school year with remote services. At the same time, the State Board also provided school districts and their governing Boards with the flexibility to maintain local control and return to school before the end of the year if it is deemed safe for staff and students to return with guidance from its local public health department.

PCSD 25 will continue to make decisions based on directives given at the state level balanced by local decisions approved by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees.

Also, for those families that have limited or no WiFi access, Idaho State University announced Monday it will be offering drive-up free WIFI in the Holt Arena and the Pond Student Union parking lots. Additionally, the University's Quad is also covered by WIFI once the weather gets nicer. Participants are expected to take care to maintain proper social distancing at all times while accessing this community service. Users can log on through the TigerGuest network. Once connected users will be redirected to a self-service portal to register and get a temporary internet access account. Step-by-step instructions and a map of WiFi coverage areas are available on ISU's website.