PCSD 25 to host graduation processions

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has announced plans to host alternative graduation celebrations for the Class of 2020.

Those plans include hosting a graduation procession along a special route designated for each high school.

Individual school routes are still to be determined.

According to PCSD 25 officials, the graduation procession provides the best solution for honoring this important milestone while also remaining fully aligned with the Governor’s guidelines to maintain social distancing.

Participants will be expected to remain in their vehicles at all times and there will be a recommended two-car limit allowed per graduate.

Each school’s graduation celebration will remain on the day and time as originally scheduled:

Thursday, May 28, 2020

6:00 p.m. - New Horizon High School

Friday, May 28, 2020

12:00 p.m. - Pocatello High School

3:00 p.m. - Highland High School

6:00 p.m. - Century High School

“Our graduating seniors have spent a significant amount of time preparing for this moment and their hard work deserves to be recognized. We are excited to recognize them in this unique way,” Superintendent Douglas Howell said.

In addition to participating in a graduation procession to commemorate their achievements, the district is also planning to coordinate an opportunity for graduating seniors to get a traditional photograph in their cap and gown.

The district also plans to add some additional elements that will be individualized to each graduate.

Further details, including the schedule for photographs and maps of the graduation procession routes, will be provided to participants once those details are finalized.

Graduating seniors and their families can expect more details from their high school.