Jefferson School District adopts reopening plan

Education

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jefferson School Board in Rigby has approved a reopening plan, following a special board meeting this week.



Under established health criteria, the plan outlines what school activities will be followed in each category.



It allows for nearly normal activity under minimal and moderate risk conditions, but moves to alternate day scheduling under high risk conditions, and complete closure and online education if conditions reach a critical level. Face masks will be optional, but other health district recommendations will be followed.

The plan also calls on parents to monitor their students’ health and keep them home when they are not well.



You can see all the specific details here.