Idaho teacher pay ranked 33rd in the nation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new review of teacher salaries shows Idaho educators’ pay is 33rd in the nation, while Wyoming is rated 15th.



Salt Lake based “Business.org” compared each state’s K-12 teaching salary, as reported by the National Education Center, to its average salary for full time, year round employees, reported by the Census Bureau.



According to the report, The average Idaho teacher was paid $50,757, which is about 10% lower than the average full-time person’s annual wage. Over the past ten years, teacher pay actually declined by 6.2%, although it improved by 1% since 2018.



The average Wyoming teacher was paid $58,618, which is 2.7% under the statewide average. Over the past ten years, that wage has declined by 10.2% and dropped by 1.6% since 2018.



You can see the full “Business.org” report here.

State School Superintendent Sherri Ybarra proposed a spending plan this week that would increase funding by 1.5% above the state’s original 2021 education budget. It would include $21.7 million to restore the career-ladder teacher salary program aborted by the COVID-19 epidemic.



“We continue to struggle with a teacher shortage in Idaho, and the fear and confusion caused by the pandemic have likely aggravated that shortage,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “It’s essential that we continue to make good on our promise to improve teachers’ salaries and reward and retain the experienced teachers who are invaluable to our students, schools and communities.”