118 Idaho schools to receive fresh fruit, vegetables through grants

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Students at 118 schools across Idaho will receive free, fresh fruit and vegetables during this school year thanks to a state-administered grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day. Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This selection criterion ensures that the program benefits children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.

These Idaho schools, listed alphabetically by district, received 2020-2021 Fresh Fruit and Vegetable grants:

School District School Name Award Amount American Falls School District Hillcrest Elementary School $16,725.00 American Falls School District J.R. Simplot Elementary School $27,525.00 American Falls School District William Thomas Middle School $9,525.00 Blackfoot School District Donald D. Stalker Elementary School $16,125.00 Blackfoot School District Fort Hall Elementary School $8,850.00 Blackfoot School District Groveland Elementary School $12,375.00 Blackfoot School District I. T. Stoddard Elementary School $23,700.00 Blackfoot School District Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade $23,850.00 Blackfoot School District Ridge Crest Elementary School $22,350.00 Bliss School District Bliss School $4,050.00 Boise School District Garfield Elementary School $22,575.00 Boise School District Grace Jordan Elementary $32,100.00 Boise School District Hawthorne Elementary School $17,325.00 Boise School District Hillcrest Elementary School $21,450.00 Boise School District Horizon Elementary School $36,075.00 Boise School District Jefferson Elementary School $16,575.00 Boise School District Koelsch Elementary School $24,975.00 Boise School District Morley Nelson Elementary $35,250.00 Boise School District Whitney Elementary School $35,700.00 Boise School District Whittier Elementary School $33,975.00 Boise School District William Howard Taft Elementary School $20,550.00 Bonneville Joint School District Bridgewater Elementary $31,950.00 Bonneville Joint School District Falls Valley Elementary School $22,350.00 Bonneville Joint School District Tiebreaker Elementary School $30,225.00 Boundary County School District Naples Elementary School $6,900.00 Boundary County School District Valley View Elementary School $25,200.00 Bruneau-Grand View School District Grand View Elementary School $4,725.00 Buhl School District Popplewell Elementary School $37,650.00 Caldwell School District Jefferson Middle School $18,375.00 Caldwell School District Lewis & Clark Elementary $26,775.00 Caldwell School District Lincoln Elementary School $22,050.00 Caldwell School District Sacajawea Elementary School $31,350.00 Caldwell School District Syringa Middle School $17,925.00 Caldwell School District Van Buren Elementary School $37,350.00 Caldwell School District Washington Elementary School $33,075.00 Caldwell School District Wilson Elementary School $31,500.00 Cambridge School District Cambridge Elementary School $3,375.00 Castleford School District Castleford School $12,450.00 Challis Joint School District Challis Elementary School $9,675.00 Clark County School District Lindy Ross Elementary $3,075.00 Coeur d'Alene School District Borah Elementary School $20,475.00 Coeur d'Alene School District Bryan Elementary School $25,125.00 Council School District Council Elementary School $9,600.00 Culdesac Joint School District Culdesac School $4,125.00 Dietrich School District Dietrich School $6,675.00 Emmett School District Kenneth Carberry Intermediate $32,175.00 Emmett School District Shadow Butte Elementary School $30,825.00 Fruitland School District Fruitland Elementary School $33,525.00 Glenns Ferry School District Glenns Ferry Schools $14,400.00 Gooding Joint School District Gooding Elementary School $39,600.00 Hagerman Joint school District Hagerman Elementary School $11,325.00 Hansen School District Hansen Schools $10,050.00 Homedale School District Homedale Elementary School $27,750.00 Homedale School District Homedale Middle School $15,075.00 Idaho Falls School District Dora Erickson Elementary School $23,925.00 Idaho Falls School District A.H Bush Elementary School $25,125.00 Idaho Falls School District Fox Hollow Elementary School $28,500.00 Idaho Falls School District Hawthorne Elementary School $19,200.00 Idaho Falls School District Theresa Bunker Elementary $18,600.00 Idaho Falls School District Ethel Boyes Elementary School $35,700.00 Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind $6,750.00 Jefferson Joint School District Harwood Elementary School $17,025.00 Jefferson Joint School District Roberts Elementary School $8,625.00 Jerome Joint School District Horizon Elementary School $34,125.00 Jerome Joint School District Jefferson Elementary School $34,725.00 Jerome Joint School District Summit Elementary $47,175.00 Kamiah Joint School District Kamiah Schools $12,525.00 Kellogg School District Pinehurst Elementary School $26,850.00 Lakeland School District John Brown Elementary School $23,325.00 Lakeland School District Spirit Lake Elementary School $21,975.00 Lapwai School District Lapwai Elementary School $15,225.00 Lapwai School District Lapwai Jr-Sr High School $3,075.00 Lewiston School District McGhee Elementary School $20,775.00 Marsing Joint School District Marsing Schools $23,100.00 Minidoka County School District East Minico Middle School $14,700.00 Minidoka County School District Heyburn Elementary School $32,175.00 Minidoka County School District Rupert Elementary School $39,075.00 Minidoka County School District West Minico Middle School $13,875.00 Mountain View School District Clearwater Valley Elementary $11,700.00 Nampa School District Centennial Elementary School $29,700.00 Nampa School District Central Elementary $20,550.00 Nampa School District Endeavor Elementary School $31,200.00 Nampa School District Greenhurst Elementary School $17,175.00 Nampa School District Iowa Elementary $29,325.00 Nampa School District New Horizon Elementary $32,700.00 Nampa School District Park Ridge Elementary $16,950.00 Nampa School District Sherman Elementary $28,050.00 Nampa School District Snake River Elementary $22,725.00 Nampa School District Willow Creek Elementary School $38,325.00 Notus School District Notus Elementary School $12,525.00 Orofino Joint School District Orofino Elementary School $25,650.00 Orofino Joint School District Peck Elementary School $900.00 Orofino Joint School District Timberline Schools $5,550.00 Parma School District Maxine Johnson Elementary $21,900.00 Payette School District Payette Primary School $22,725.00 Payette School District Westside Elementary School $15,675.00 Plummer-Worley Joint School District Lakeside Elementary School $12,525.00 Pocatello School District Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School $34,575.00 Pocatello School District Greenacres Elementary School $19,950.00 Pocatello School District Jefferson Elementary School $23,400.00 Pocatello School District Lewis and Clark Elementary School $30,975.00 Pocatello School District Tendoy Elementary School $14,025.00 Richfield School District Richfield School $8,400.00 Salmon River Joint School District Riggins Elementary $3,825.00 Shoshone School District Shoshone Elementary School $14,250.00 Weiser School District Park Intermediate School $14,775.00 Weiser School District Pioneer Primary School $24,225.00 Wendell School District Wendell Elementary School $25,500.00 Wendell School District Wendell Middle School $14,925.00 West Ada School District Desert Sage Elementary School $37,200.00 West Ada School District Frontier Elementary School $18,075.00 West Ada School District McMillan Elementary School $15,150.00 West Ada School District Meridian Elementary School $30,300.00 West Ada School District Ustick Elementary School $27,750.00 West Bonner County School District Idaho Hill Elementary School $8,025.00 West Bonner County School District Priest River Elementary School $25,725.00 West Jefferson School District Terreton Elem- Jr High School $16,800.00 West Jefferson School District Hamer Elementary School $1,200.00

“We love administering this program, and children love the wide variety of fruits and veggies,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “This is an effective, creative way of introducing healthy snack options for schoolchildren throughout our state.”

For more information about Child Nutrition Programs at the Idaho State Department of Education, click HERE.