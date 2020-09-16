Free breakfast, lunch for White Pine Elementary and STEM Academy students

Education

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Effective immediately, all White Pine Elementary and White Pine STEM Academy students are now eligible for free breakfast and/or lunch.

This program is available as a result of a waiver recently approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will be in effect until December 2020.

WPCS Child Nutrition Director Lori Orme said breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided during their virtual school days and can be picked up in the White Pine Elementary cafeteria from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

She also said the school is in the process of developing an online ordering system.

“The cafeteria staff will have extra meals prepared in case a family forgets to order. However the more we know ahead of time the more prepared we can be,” Orme said.

White Pine also will be crediting families for any meals purchased since September 1.

“We are working non-stop since last summer to make sure our teachers, staff and administrators have all the resources to accommodate families during this difficult time,” Principal Ken Graham said.

White Pine Charter School (District 464) is the largest and oldest charter school in Eastern Idaho and currently serves more than 700 students in kindergarten through 10th grade, with our students coming from Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Shelley