Data shows strong teacher retention in Utah despite pandemic

Education

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Despite concerns that the pandemic would drive many teachers away and exacerbate a longstanding teacher shortage in the state, more Utah teachers stayed in their jobs this year than they have over the last five years.

KUER-FM reports that data from the Utah State Board of Education shows the retention rate between the 2019-20 and current school years was 93%, compared to 90 to 91% in previous years.

Retention is often tied to how the economy is doing, which could be one explanation for the higher retention rate this year.

When times are tough more people start or stay in teaching as it’s a stable job with great benefits.