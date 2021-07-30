D93 school board chairman resigns

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A local school district will need to find a new school board member.

Thursday night it was announced Bonneville School Board Chair Amy Landers has resigned from the board.

The reason is because she is moving out of her district.

She has served on the board for eight years.

The school district will start taking applications for her replacement for Zone 2.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, August 13.

Trustee Chad Dance was named as the new board chairman.