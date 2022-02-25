Jefferson School District seeking $80 million bond

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson School District $251 is asking for voters to approve a new school bond, which would fund several proposed projects.

Superintendent Chad Martin explains the $80 million bond would fund eight projects, among those is building a new middle school.

"The district owns property at 200 North and 4100 East," Martin said. "So we would build a new middle school and move the students from the existing Rigby Middle School to that middle school."

RMS would then be remodeled into a career technical education center.

"There are many programs that we can look at," Martin said. "Some of the ones that we're planning to put over there are our certified nursing assistant program, also adding a dental assistant program along with sports medicine also technology programs things such as a cyber security program, networking."

The bond would also provide funds to build a school/community recreation facility at Rigby High School

"The next project we want to look at is creating a school/community recreation facility," Martin said. "This facility would be a great resource for our PE classes at the school for our student-athletes. Especially in our spring sports when most of the time they don't get to get outside until about halfway through the season. So a great resource for that but even more than that it would be a community center as well."

The bond would not raise the current school tax levy rate.

The list of all the proposed projects and more information can be found here.