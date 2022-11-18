Skip to Content
Education
By
today at 11:09 AM
Published 4:07 PM

PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule

Vector Life : CC BY 3.0

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023.

In partnership with the Bannock County Commissioners, all 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre on May 31 and June 1, 2023. 

Graduation ceremony schedules for each high school are listed below.

GRADUATION SCHEDULE:

New Horizon HS                Wednesday, May 31                6:00 p.m.        Portneuf Wellness Complex

Pocatello HS                       Thursday, June 1                   10:00 a.m.      Portneuf Wellness Complex         

Highland HS                        Thursday, June 1                   2:00 p.m.        Portneuf Wellness Complex

Century HS                          Thursday, June 1                   6:00 p.m.        Portneuf Wellness Complex

The Portneuf Wellness Complex is Southeastern Idaho’s premier multipurpose recreation complex. Surrounded by the beautiful local mountains and on-site lake, the outdoor Amphitheatre accommodates up to 11,000 guests. The event traffic and parking plan, as well as graduation rehearsals schedules, will be released in the spring upon finalization.

Article Topic Follows: Education
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content