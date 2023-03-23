

Canva

Best colleges in big cities

University of Chicago building

Going to college in a big city can be the best of both worlds. Schools can provide a sense of community that supports students as they spread their wings to see what urban life has to offer.

Of course, attending college in a big city can be expensive, finding a decent place to live nightmarish, and the pace frenzied. But the payoff can be remarkable. Students gain real-life experience, professional contacts, internships, and job opportunities, or join community projects and inner-city activism, none of which could be found in a classroom or on a remote bucolic campus.

To make it work, schools play a critical role in exploring areas for involvement, designing partnerships, and encouraging students. Some schools arrange for students to work with residents who may be homeless or facing other challenges. Others help students become involved in politics, neighborhood empowerment, or extending a helping hand to schools.

There are schools that emphasize experiential learning, designing curriculums that send students into the big-city workforce to supplement their academics. Going to school in a big city can also mean laying the groundwork for work after graduation, maybe in tech startups or at Fortune 500 companies. Some big-city schools take great pride in how many of their students are employed or are in graduate or professional schools soon after graduation.

On a less academic note, students in big cities get to enjoy a wealth of restaurants, bars, brewpubs, art museums, and musical performances.

Stacker ranked the best colleges in big cities using 2023 data from Niche. Colleges in cities with populations of more than 300,000 were considered, drawing data from the Census Bureau. Niche ranks schools based on a variety of factors including academics, admissions, financial value, and student life. Niche’s methodology can be found here.

Read on to learn more about the best big-city schools in the country.

Washnockm // Wikipemedia Commons

#50. Rhodes College

– Location: Memphis, Tennessee

— Population: 628,118

– Students: 1,788

– Acceptance rate: 51%

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $53,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

Rhodes College emphasizes service, and most of its students become involved in the Memphis community, supporting its residents and helping improve its neighborhoods. Living in Memphis means enjoying its blues and rock ‘n’ roll scene—and its renowned barbecue.



Rigucci // Shutterstock

#49. Point Loma Nazarene University

– Location: San Diego, California

— Population: 1,381,600

– Students: 2,543

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Graduation rate: 72%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

Point Loma Nazarene University, known as PLNU, is located on a 90-acre San Diego campus that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, and it has graduate and adult education locations elsewhere in San Diego County and in Bakersfield. The Christian school encourages students to become involved in the local community through ministries that offer tutoring and aid the area’s homeless population.



Canva

#48. University of Arizona

– Location: Tucson, Arizona

— Population: 543,215

– Students: 28,556

– Acceptance rate: 85%

– Graduation rate: 65%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $47,300

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

The University of Arizona gets rave reviews for its beautifully landscaped grounds in the heart of downtown Tucson. The city’s arts, music, and cultural scene are big draws for students.



Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#47. California State University – Long Beach

Entrance of California State University Long Beach with sign and a view of Walter Pyramid sports arena.

– Location: Long Beach, California

— Population: 456,063

– Students: 29,110

– Acceptance rate: 42%

– Graduation rate: 73%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 21:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,100

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

The state-funded art program at CSULB is one of the largest in the nation. Yearly, it organizes more than 500 events, such as performances, exhibits, screenings, and lectures. The university’s public event calendar is part of Long Beach’s many attractions. Oftentimes unjustly overshadowed by nearby Los Angeles, Long Beach’s waterfront playground offers a vibrant lifestyle for students and other residents alike.



Darryl Brooks // Shutterstock

#46. University of Colorado Denver

University of Colorado Denver logo on a building.

– Location: Denver, Colorado

— Population: 711,463

– Students: 8,622

– Acceptance rate: 66%

– Graduation rate: 44%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,400

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%

Who wouldn’t want to live in a city with 300 days of sunshine? That is what the 19,000 students enrolled at UC Denver enjoy while attending college in the heart of the city’s downtown. The school offers an accessible and relevant education achieved through innovative research programs and flexible formats.

Visitor7 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. University of Portland

– Location: Portland, Oregon

— Population: 642,218

– Students: 3,456

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,800

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 96%

The University of Portland sits on a bluff overlooking the Willamette River on the outskirts of the city. The school encourages students to utilize the location for real-life opportunities such as teaching in Portland area classrooms and working in hospitals and medical clinics.



Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Yeshiva University

– Location: New York, New York

— Population: 8,467,513

– Students: 2,553

– Acceptance rate: 67%

– Graduation rate: 77%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 82%

At Yeshiva, the undergraduate curriculum combines Jewish studies with liberal arts and sciences. Students say the school provides a supportive religious setting amid the vast opportunities offered by New York City.



Lost_in_the_Midwest // Shutterstock

#43. Creighton University

Entrance to campus of Creighton University.

– Location: Omaha, Nebraska

— Population: 487,299

– Students: 4,330

– Acceptance rate: 64%

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

The Jesuit Catholic institution offers over 140 programs in several health, arts, sciences, law, and business fields. Students may enrich their education through research, internships, and service-based learning opportunities sponsored by CU, while discovering each one of the historic, quirky, and unique entertaining neighborhoods that make up the city of Omaha.



AnnieLyon // Wikimedia Commons

#42. American University

– Location: Washington, District of Columbia

— Population: 670,050

– Students: 7,453

– Acceptance rate: 39%

– Graduation rate: 79%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

American University students flock to its School of Public Affairs and its School of International Service, which is ranked one of the nation’s best international affairs schools. Students typically take advantage of their Washington D.C. surroundings, from attending congressional hearings to landing internships on Capitol Hill.



Ckbee // Wikimedia Commons

#41. University of San Diego

– Location: San Diego, California

— Population: 1,381,600

– Students: 5,294

– Acceptance rate: 59%

– Graduation rate: 80%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

At the University of San Diego, most students participate in the school’s extensive study abroad programs, choosing from among 30 countries. The campus is just minutes from the city and the beach, where students can enjoy the surf and sun year-round.

Canva

#40. Loyola Marymount University

– Location: Los Angeles, California

— Population: 3,849,306

– Students: 6,383

– Acceptance rate: 50%

– Graduation rate: 83%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,300

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

LMU is just minutes from Marina del Rey, Venice Beach, and Santa Monica. Its School of Film and Television gives students access to the entertainment industry, providing internships and work opportunities while drawing in award-winning directors, producers, and editors as faculty members.



EQRoy // Shutterstock

#39. University of Cincinnati

– Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

— Population: 308,913

– Students: 24,301

– Acceptance rate: 76%

– Graduation rate: 73%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,300

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

The University of Cincinnati is considered a leader in cooperative education, allowing students to alternate traditional academic semesters with semesters working at full-time, paid jobs. Students in the program graduate with significantly less debt than is typical, as well as getting business experience and making professional connections in some 1,300 participating companies. The city is known for its theater, ballet, museums, historic breweries, and its zoo.



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#38. Florida International University

Florida International University campus entrance sign.

– Location: Miami, Florida

— Population: 439,906

– Students: 27,551

– Acceptance rate: 58%

– Graduation rate: 67%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 20:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,300

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%

FIU is a public university branded as R1 for very high research activity. Over 55,000 students attend classes on two campuses and multiple centers in the thriving metropolis—and tropical paradise—of Miami. The multicultural port city lies between Biscayne Bay, the Miami River, and branches of the Everglades, a matchless geographical placement that has made it a business, communication, and tourism epicenter.



Canva

#37. Occidental College

– Location: Los Angeles, California

— Population: 3,849,306

– Students: 1,938

– Acceptance rate: 41%

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 89%

Just a few miles from downtown Los Angeles, the school known as Oxy takes advantage of the city’s possibilities with internships, professional opportunities, and community partnerships. Students might teach in city schools or conduct marine biology research in the ocean or explore desert geology. The Los Angeles area is rich with beaches, canyons, and mountain wilderness to explore.



Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#36. The University of Tulsa

Chapman Legacy Society of The University of Tulsa at Oklahoma.

– Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

— Population: 411,905

– Students: 2,819

– Acceptance rate: 69%

– Graduation rate: 73%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

The University of Tulsa’s Center for Career Development promises graduates placement in an entry-level job in the field in which they majored. The school is located in one of Oklahoma’s largest cities, a southern urban center that boasts a rich history. The town founded by the Lochapoka clan of Creek Native Americans is known for Western swing music and for holding the title of “oil capital of the world,” a sobriquet it bore during most of the 20th century.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#35. University of Central Florida

UCF College of Medicine in Orlando.

– Location: Orlando, Florida

— Population: 309,193

– Students: 43,513

– Acceptance rate: 45%

– Graduation rate: 74%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 28:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,400

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

Ranked as a top university for innovation, UCF offers 220 degree programs. Currently, the school focuses on unleashing the potential of students, faculty, staff, and the community through a five-year strategic plan. Thanks to the “happiest place on Earth” and other theme parks, Orlando has established itself as a colorful, fun, modern city that has been attracting investments in recent decades to complement its unrivaled entertainment offerings.



Canva

#34. Reed College

– Location: Portland, Oregon

— Population: 642,218

– Students: 1,492

– Acceptance rate: 42%

– Graduation rate: 77%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 88%

Reed College is unique, with no fraternities, sororities, or varsity sports. The academics are considered rigorous, and students are graded on a pass or no-pass basis. It’s 5 miles from downtown Portland, known for its cafe culture, artisans, breweries, and environmental activism.



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Texas Christian University

– Location: Fort Worth, Texas

— Population: 940,437

– Students: 9,448

– Acceptance rate: 48%

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 11:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $52,800

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

TCU has built a reputation for having many students employed soon after graduation, thanks in part to being in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, listed by Forbes as one of the best employment and career locations in the country. Fort Worth also offers a spirited nightlife, with honky-tonk bars, swing, two-stepping, and line dancing.



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Colorado College

– Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

— Population: 483,969

– Students: 2,190

– Acceptance rate: 14%

– Graduation rate: 88%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,400

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

Colorado College’s acclaimed attraction is its block plan, in which students take one course at a time for several weeks. The plan allows for immersion into topics, unlike more typical course structures. Off-campus, there are historic neighborhoods like Old Colorado City and the Old North End and urban spots for hiking and biking like Palmer Park.



Anh-Viet Dinh / Trinity University // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Trinity University

– Location: San Antonio, Texas

— Population: 1,451,863

– Students: 2,471

– Acceptance rate: 34%

– Graduation rate: 79%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

At Trinity University, students can participate in community-based work study where they are employed at local schools, nonprofits, and government agencies. Trinity’s Center for Experiential Learning and Career Success links academic learning, work in the community, and career planning. The Trinity University Volunteer Action Community, known as TUVAC, connects students to volunteer opportunities at the area’s community service programs.

USFhealthnurse // Wikimedia Commons

#30. University of South Florida

– Location: Tampa, Florida

— Population: 387,037

– Students: 29,650

– Acceptance rate: 49%

– Graduation rate: 74%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $43,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

At the University of South Florida, many students focus on nursing and medical studies, benefitting from the school’s partnerships with area hospitals. In the city of Tampa, there is the historic Ybor City neighborhood and miles of bayfront pathways for running, cycling, skating, and walking, while the Gulf Coast beaches are close by.



Canva

#29. George Washington University

– Location: Washington, District of Columbia

— Population: 670,050

– Students: 10,141

– Acceptance rate: 43%

– Graduation rate: 85%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

George Washington University is just blocks from the U.S. State Department, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the White House, so it’s no wonder its students are drawn to studying politics and international affairs. The city offers a vast array of opportunities for students to get involved in government, nonprofits, and media.



AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#28. University of Minnesota Twin Cities

– Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

— Population: 425,338

– Students: 28,989

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities has built a Center for Community-Engaged Learning that creates partnerships with area nonprofit groups, giving students opportunities to volunteer or become involved in civic programs. Students also can take advantage of the urban area’s cultural offerings such as the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, Guthrie Theater, and Minneapolis Institute of Arts.



Yisong Yue // Wikimedia Commons

#27. University of Pittsburgh

– Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

— Population: 300,454

– Students: 18,298

– Acceptance rate: 64%

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $53,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

The University of Pittsburgh is renowned for its research prowess, producing top-notch scientists and medical professionals and a legacy of award-winning scholarship. Pittsburgh’s fun spots include its green riverfront parks, industrial warehouse spaces in the Strip, and nightlife on the South Side.



Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Macalester College

– Location: St. Paul, Minnesota

— Population: 307,176

– Students: 2,207

– Acceptance rate: 39%

– Graduation rate: 93%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 11:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $47,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

At Macalester, more than 60 courses feature partnerships with organizations in St. Paul and Minneapolis, giving students hands-on experiences interning in the state legislature or accompanying community public-health workers conducting outreach. The Twin Cities are artsy and green-minded, with St. Paul considered to be a little quieter than Minneapolis.

Canva

#25. North Carolina State University

– Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

— Population: 469,502

– Students: 22,929

– Acceptance rate: 46%

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $52,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

Situated in North Carolina’s respected Research Triangle, NC State excels in sciences, technology, engineering, and math. It has built a Centennial Campus of public and private partnerships that involves students in accelerating startups. Raleigh is often cited as one of the best cities for young professionals and for finding jobs in technology and health care.



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Southern Methodist University

– Location: Dallas, Texas

— Population: 1,288,441

– Students: 6,616

– Acceptance rate: 53%

– Graduation rate: 81%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

Southern Methodist University has a reputation for honoring long-held traditions and building alumni support, which for students means opportunities for internships and jobs. Popular majors are business, social sciences, engineering, and communication. Students tap into Dallas for its arts and culture, but the campus supplies plenty of social life, like celebrating its football games with its unique version of tailgating called boulevarding.



Canva

#23. The Ohio State University

– Location: Columbus, Ohio

— Population: 907,310

– Students: 42,734

– Acceptance rate: 68%

– Graduation rate: 87%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,100

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

Students at The Ohio State University can choose from among more than 160 majors or design their own. Sports are popular, and the university’s powerhouse football team plays in the NCAA’s Big Ten Conference. The school is also a respected research institution.



Ajay Suresh // Wikimedia Commons

#22. The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

– Location: New York, New York

— Population: 8,467,513

– Students: 802

– Acceptance rate: 18%

– Graduation rate: 79%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $64,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

Cooper Union is best known for its prestigious art, architecture, and engineering programs. Its campus is located in downtown Manhattan, in the city’s East Village, a neighborhood known for dive bars, traditional Ukrainian food, and community gardens.



Canva

#21. University of Washington

– Location: Seattle, Washington

— Population: 733,904

– Students: 29,350

– Acceptance rate: 56%

– Graduation rate: 82%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

The University of Washington in Seattle is a large school, with a thriving Greek life and an extensive choice of clubs to join as well. Students often are attracted to the region’s outdoor activities, with hiking, skiing, and climbing in easy reach.

Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock

#20. University of California – Irvine

Aldrich Hall on the campus of the University of California Irvine.

– Location: Irvine, California

— Population: 309,014

– Students: 28,990

– Acceptance rate: 30%

– Graduation rate: 85%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,400

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%

Over 37,000 students attend UC Irvine, one of the schools of the University of California public education system. Thanks to a strong research and academic program and a flourishing athletics department (which has won 28 national titles in nine different sports), the institution has a $7 billion impact in Orange County. Much like most Southern California cities, Irvine boasts perfect weather, multiethnic culture and cuisine, and the laid-back, healthy lifestyle of the West Coast.



Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Case Western Reserve University

– Location: Cleveland, Ohio

— Population: 368,006

– Students: 5,286

– Acceptance rate: 30%

– Graduation rate: 85%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

Many students go to Case Western Reserve because of its highly rated engineering programs. For entertainment in Cleveland, there are brew pubs, rock ‘n’ roll clubs, and beach parties on the shores of Lake Erie.



Canva

#18. Tulane University

– Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

— Population: 376,971

– Students: 8,231

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Graduation rate: 86%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

Tulane is known as a party school, but students steer toward serious-minded, practical majors like finance, business, and marketing. With an unrivaled music, bar, and restaurant scene, New Orleans can be summed up by its motto of “laissez les bon temps rouler”—let the good times roll.



Memorial Student Center Texas A&M University // Wikimedia Commons

#17. New York University

– Location: New York, New York

— Population: 8,467,513

– Students: 25,854

– Acceptance rate: 21%

– Graduation rate: 88%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

Popular at New York University are the programs in acting, writing, film, and television at the Tisch School of the Arts. Tisch alumni include Alec Baldwin, Lady Gaga, Chandra Wilson, and Adam Sandler. NYU is located in historic Greenwich Village, famous for its brownstones, cobblestone streets, dining, and shopping.



Cmcnicoll // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Boston University

– Location: Boston, Massachusetts

— Population: 654,281

– Students: 16,026

– Acceptance rate: 20%

– Graduation rate: 89%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,300

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

Boston University is one of the country’s biggest schools, with more than 17,000 undergraduates and more than 35,000 students overall at its urban campus. With its size comes the chance to choose from more than 300 programs of study. The city of Boston is a mecca of activities like kayaking the Charles River, jogging the Esplanade, and cheering on the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Canva

#15. University of Texas – Austin

– Location: Austin, Texas

— Population: 964,000

– Students: 37,404

– Acceptance rate: 32%

– Graduation rate: 88%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

Austin is UT’s main campus, and the advantages of the school are its opportunities to study almost any subject taught by top-ranked faculty. The city provides a medley of live music venues, vintage shops, block parties, and afternoons floating on Barton Creek.



Piotrus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Northeastern University

– Location: Boston, Massachusetts

— Population: 654,281

– Students: 15,131

– Acceptance rate: 20%

– Graduation rate: 90%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $67,400

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

Northeastern focuses on experiential learning through its co-op program, in which students mix semesters of academics with semesters of full-time work. More than 2,000 employers have gotten involved in the program. Home to some three dozen colleges and universities, Boston is teeming with things to do for students who like sports, the arts, pubs, and cafes.



Mpspqr // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Emory University

– Location: Atlanta, Georgia

— Population: 496,480

– Students: 6,814

– Acceptance rate: 19%

– Graduation rate: 90%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $66,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

Besides having an interest in liberal arts, undergraduate students go to Emory for its well-respected Goizueta Business School and Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. Emory’s campus lies in a wooded neighborhood of Atlanta, where students can get involved in programs affiliated with the Georgia Research Alliance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Baseball’s Atlanta Braves and football’s Falcons games draw big crowds, and a 22-mile green pedestrian path called the BeltLine connects neighborhoods.



Popova Valeriya // Shutterstock

#12. Barnard College

– Location: New York, New York

— Population: 8,467,513

– Students: 2,651

– Acceptance rate: 14%

– Graduation rate: 90%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%

Barnard College is a close-knit women’s school with small classes and access to the resources at its partner school, Columbia University. Barnard is located in Morningside Heights, a student-oriented neighborhood with easy access to all that New York City has to offer.



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#11. University of Southern California

– Location: Los Angeles, California

— Population: 3,849,306

– Students: 18,560

– Acceptance rate: 16%

– Graduation rate: 92%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

USC attracts students interested in the film industry, business, and aerospace engineering. It jointly runs a Quantum Computation Center with Lockheed Martin Corp., and its highly sophisticated research could be applied in the fields of aerospace, medical imaging, and robotics. Off-campus attractions for USC students are LA’s trendy clubs, bars, restaurants, and shops.

Rob Hainer // Shutterstock

#10. Georgia Institute of Technology

– Location: Atlanta, Georgia

— Population: 496,480

– Students: 14,485

– Acceptance rate: 21%

– Graduation rate: 91%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $79,100

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

Georgia Tech is highly rated for its engineering program, and graduates say their degrees are highly valued in the job market. The campus is close to Atlanta’s arts venues, museums, parks, and business district of high-tech startups and international corporations.



Canva

#9. University of California – Los Angeles

– Location: Los Angeles, California

— Population: 3,849,306

– Students: 31,068

– Acceptance rate: 14%

– Graduation rate: 91%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 89%

More students apply to UCLA than to any other school in the country. UCLA students favor majors in biology, business economics, political science, and psychology. The campus is bordered by the neighborhoods of Bel Air, Brentwood, and Beverly Hills, and students can be found hiking the area’s canyons, volunteering at a food bank, or auditioning for a role in a television show or movie.



Canva

#8. Carnegie Mellon University

– Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

— Population: 300,454

– Students: 6,341

– Acceptance rate: 17%

– Graduation rate: 93%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

Carnegie Mellon is strong in sciences, engineering, and mathematics, and its architecture school is considered one of the best. Among Pittsburgh’s attractions are Pirates’ baseball games at PNC Park, where the view from center field is the skyline of the downtown cultural district, and boaters float on the Allegheny River with a view of the scoreboard. For football fans (and concertgoers), Acrisure Stadium is nearby, overlooking the point where the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers meet to form the Ohio River.



Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johns Hopkins University

– Location: Baltimore, Maryland

— Population: 576,498

– Students: 5,766

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Graduation rate: 94%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $73,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

Johns Hopkins is known worldwide for its medical programs, research, and hospitals. For undergraduates, it’s a good place to prepare for medical school. The school offers a pre-professional advising program to help both pre-med and pre-law students prepare for the real world. Bar crawling in Baltimore’s lively neighborhoods like Fells Point, Canton, and Brewers Hill offers a break from the books.



Canva

#6. Georgetown University

– Location: Washington, District of Columbia

— Population: 670,050

– Students: 6,610

– Acceptance rate: 17%

– Graduation rate: 94%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $93,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

A big draw to Georgetown is the Walsh School of Foreign Service for graduate and undergraduate students. Its majors include international political economy, global business, and culture and politics. Off-campus, Georgetown’s riverfront neighborhood is lively, and Washington offers infinite options for students interested in domestic politics, international affairs, and law.

Nicomachian // Wikimedia Commons

#5. University of Chicago

– Location: Chicago, Illinois

— Population: 2,696,561

– Students: 7,020

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Graduation rate: 96%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $68,100

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

The University of Chicago is considered one of the best schools in the country, and it is recognized especially for its economics, public policy, and political science courses. The school encourages students to utilize and support their urban surroundings with a multitude of programs in civic engagement, community service, and partnerships through Chicago’s South Side.



Canva

#4. Vanderbilt University

– Location: Nashville, Tennessee

— Population: 678,845

– Students: 6,983

– Acceptance rate: 12%

– Graduation rate: 93%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

Vanderbilt is strong in liberal arts, and students tend to pick majors in economics, humanities, and social sciences. Sororities and fraternities play a big role in campus life. But off campus, musicians, singers, songwriters, and artists make Nashville a popular place to live.



JSquish // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Columbia University

– Location: New York, New York

— Population: 8,467,513

– Students: 7,509

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Graduation rate: 96%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,300

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 89%

Students at Columbia often major in economics and social sciences, and two big attractions are its film school and its journalism school, both of which send graduates to top jobs in their fields. Its historic campus is located just minutes from Central Park, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, and the shores of the Hudson River.



Canva

#2. University of Pennsylvania

– Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

— Population: 1,576,251

– Students: 9,960

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Graduation rate: 96%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $85,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

The University of Pennsylvania is an Ivy League school with a vast range of academic subjects to choose from. It’s in the heart of Philadelphia, a vibrant city known for its food, art museums, sports teams, and history.



Framalicious // Shutterstock

#1. Rice University

– Location: Houston, Texas

— Population: 2,287,047

– Students: 4,150

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Graduation rate: 94%

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,400

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

Sports, especially baseball, are big at Rice, which has more than a dozen Division I varsity athletic teams. But the school is highly selective academically, especially in areas of computer and information sciences, chemical engineering, and economics. It offers one of the most valued MBA programs in the nation. Students are drawn to Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, for its Fortune 500 jobs and its startup possibilities.

