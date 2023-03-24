Fresh fruit and vegetable grant program available to Idaho elementary dchools

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho elementary schools interested in expanding the availability of fresh fruits and vegetables to students will have the chance to participate in the USDA’s 2024 Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

The program is administrated by Child Nutrition Programs through the State Department of Education. To be eligible for the FFVP, schools must meet the following criteria:

Must be an elementary school (grades 1 through 6)

Operate the National School Lunch Program

Have more than 50 percent of enrolled students eligible for free and reduced priced meals

Submit a complete application, including a signed Certificate of Support

Successful applicants will be awarded grants to administer the FFVP from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Schools will be awarded $50 to $75 per student for the school year to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for the program. All grant awards are contingent on available USDA funds.

Schools who participate in the program will make fresh fruit and vegetables available to students during the school day at no cost to the student. The program’s goal is to offer students a chance to eat fruits and vegetables that they wouldn’t otherwise have ready access to.

For more information on Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program requirements or to find a copy of the FFVP grant application and Certificate of Support document, click HERE or call the State Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs at 208-332-6821. FFVP applications must be received by Friday, May 12, 2023.