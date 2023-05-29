PCSD 25 Class of 2023 high school graduation schedule

Pocatello, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 invites the community to join in congratulating the Class of 2023.

This year’s graduation ceremonies will be held at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. The graduation rehearsal and graduation ceremony schedules for each high school are listed below. In many cases, graduation rehearsals and ceremonies will be held on two different dates.

REHEARSAL SCHEDULE:

Pocatello HS-Wednesday, May 31-7:00 a.m.-Portneuf Wellness Complex

Highland HS-Wednesday, May 31-10:00 a.m.-Portneuf Wellness Complex

Century HS-Wednesday, May 31-1:00 p.m.-Portneuf Wellness Complex

New Horizon HS-Wednesday, May 31- 4:00 p.m.-Portneuf Wellness Complex

GRADUATION SCHEDULE:

New Horizon HS- Wednesday, May 31-6:00 p.m.-Portneuf Wellness Complex

Pocatello HS-Thursday, June 1-10:00 a.m.-Portneuf Wellness Complex

Highland HS-Thursday, June 1-2:00 p.m.-Portneuf Wellness Complex

Century HS-Thursday, June 1-6:00 p.m.-Portneuf Wellness Complex

Graduation Behavior Protocol

Although ceremonies are held offsite from school grounds, graduation ceremonies are PCSD 25 sanctioned events. As such, all guest and visitor conduct are expected to follow policies as outlined in the School Board Policy Manual. This includes the prohibition of weapons and tobacco/illegal substances at any PCSD 25 graduation ceremony. For more information about graduation guidelines and behavior expectations, review sd25.us/graduation.