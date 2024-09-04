Skip to Content
Fire Watch

FIRE WATCH: Fish Creek Fire forces evacuations

Fire threatens Highway 26.
today at 10:52 AM
Published 11:12 AM

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - A Level 3 "Go" evacuation was ordered Tuesday for residents on Brooks Lake, Pinnacle, and Breccia Drives due to spot fires from the Fish Creek Fire burning east of Grand Teton National Park.

Fire managers said winds caused numerous spot fires on the northeast side of Highway 26/287 on Tuesday. The largest was 1/10th of an acre.

Togwotee Pass on Highway 26/287 remains closed as firefighting efforts continue.

The fire grew 2,406 acres over the last two day to a size of 17,912 acres with 54% containment.

