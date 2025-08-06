Stage 1 fire restrictions begin tomorrow across 14 eastern Idaho counties

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As wildfire danger increases, the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions on federal, state, and private lands across 14 counties, effective at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow, August 7.

The restrictions apply to Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Oneida, and Teton counties.

Under these restrictions, the following are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, or using a campfire or stove fire outside of a permanent fire ring in a designated recreation site.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or in an area cleared of flammable materials.

For a full list of exemptions and detailed information, please check with the managing agency before your visit. If you are planning a visit to public lands in these areas, please check with the Sawtooth Ranger District offices https:// www.fs.usda.gov/r04/caribou-targhee, the BLM Idaho Falls District BLM https://www.blm.gov/idaho or the Idaho Department of Lands Fire Restrictions Finder.