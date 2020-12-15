Crash cleared on US 20
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: The crash has been cleared and the lanes are back open.
ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police are on the scene of a crash westbound US 20 at milepost 308 in Idaho Falls.
The right lane is currently blocked.
Traffic Alert:— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) December 15, 2020
Idaho State Police are on scene of a crash westbound US20 at milepost 308 in Idaho Falls. The right lane is currently blocked. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/QhLttxDgBk
Comments