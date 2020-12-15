Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 12:06 pm
Published 12:08 pm

Crash cleared on US 20

police20traffic20crash20logo_1501610987148_7741624_ver1.0
MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: The crash has been cleared and the lanes are back open.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police are on the scene of a crash westbound US 20 at milepost 308 in Idaho Falls.

The right lane is currently blocked.

Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Comments

