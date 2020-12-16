Overturned semi-trailer blocks I-15 on-ramp

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police investigated a property damage crash on southbound Interstate 15 at the 113 on-ramp in Idaho Falls Wednesday around 3:34 p.m.

Casey Ross, 36, of Idaho Falls, was driving southbound entering I-15 via the 113 on-ramp in a 2017 Freightliner pulling two trailers. One of the trailers overturned blocking traffic.

The southbound on-ramp is still blocked, and crews are on scene working to open the roadway.