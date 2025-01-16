Dog rescued from icy Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Some Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies took a polar plunge Wednesday afternoon in the Snake River to rescue a runaway dog.

They said the unleashed dog chased some geese right into the Snake River at the John's Hole boat docks in Idaho Falls.

Shared by Idaho Falls Animal Shelter

According to a Facebook post from the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the shelter's officers responded first to the rescue, but unfortunately, it required training and equipment beyond their abilities. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office came to help.

They were able to get the dog safely out of the water.

Shared by Idaho Falls Animal Shelter

They want to remind dog owners about local leash laws by clicking this link.