Damaged road surface forces drivers to detour on I-15

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

DUBOIS, Idaho (ITD)—Southbound travelers on Interstate 15 are being detoured around the Stoddard Creek Bridge at Exit 184, which has been closed due to a damaged and deteriorating road surface. Interstate traffic is being slowed to 45 mph and directed onto the ramps where drivers can proceed over and through without stopping.

The Idaho Transportation Department has closed W. Camas Creek Road under the bridge to allow for this detour. Operations engineers and facilities managers are monitoring the path to ensure smooth passage for vehicles and semis.

Major improvements to the Stoddard Creek Bridge were already planned for early next spring. With the bridge condition worsening substantially, these have been advanced to start in January. Repairs are expected to take several months, with this closure in place until spring.

The ITD Dubois maintenance crew and other operations personnel are monitoring the closure area daily. Traffic control devices are also weighted and placed to avoid being covered by snow removal efforts. ITD will make necessary changes and efforts to keep traffic in this area moving safely through the winter.

Road updates and status can be found at 511.idaho.gov or on the Idaho 511 app.