Car lands on house roof in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KIVI) — "I was on my way to church when I get this call from my wife. She said you need to get home. There's a car on our roof," Biff Eshelman said after a car landed on his house Sunday morning.

Biff said it was the loudest crash his wife Sylvia Eshelman had heard.

"All of a sudden, there was a loud boom, and the power went out.” Sylvia said. “I had, I had no idea."

"The car came down the road from, on Amity, missed the corner, went over his berm, came over the top of his house, took off the chimney and his power mass, and flew into the top of our house. We were very fortunate. The Lord really took care of us. We, she was in the living room. Of course, I was gone," Biff said.

They said this isn't the first time they've seen crashes this close to home.

"Like we say, our neighbors had five cars in his yard this last year and before that, we had another car a couple of years ago that hit the pole down here and rolled into his house and so it's a, it's a dangerous place," Biff said.

The neighbor, whose house was also damaged, said he wants to see changes to this corner to keep crashes like this from happening again.

"It should be 20 miles an hour on this little section, but they really get started when they come around the corner. They gas it all the way down this way. I know our neighbor would like him to close that road off, so you can't come through this way," Biff said.

Both homes are without power until repairs are made.

But the Eshelmans said it'll be a long road to rebuild.

"It's going to take some major remodel eventually, but right now, we're kind of up in the air what we're going to do," Biff said.