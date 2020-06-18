Fort Hall reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Shoshone-Bannock Office of Emergency Management reports two additional cases of Covid-19 on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.



One man and one woman, both in their 50’s, are recovering at home after coming in direct contact with someone who had a confirmed case of the virus.



Tribal Health and Human Services is conducting contact tracing for both people.



In a related note, the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center has reports an employee disclosed they received positive test results for Covid-19. As a result, all hotel public areas will be closed for a 24-hour period for deep cleaning.



The East Hotel entrance will be closed and all guests will use the South Casino Entrance into the hotel property.



Fort Hall authorities said the risk to the general public is low, because the individual affected was following the Safety Plan, wearing personal protective equipment, and had limited contact with guests and other employees.



Co-workers who may have been exposed have been notified and are taking steps for self-monitoring and testing. The Fort Hall Clinic is offering insurance-covered testing. Testing costs for hotel and casino employees will be covered through their insurance.



Officials said the Casino Operations were not impacted by the employee who tested positive. Casino operations remain open and customers may enter through the South Lobby.