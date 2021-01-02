A plea from State Police to be civil during upcoming legislative session

Local News

No one wants a repeat of 20-20's worst moments, including those at the State Capitol.

Idaho State Police are making a plea for everyone to remain civil during upcoming legislative session.

Protestors disrupted 20-20 sessions over Covid rules and limited attendance.

In an open letter, ISP are urging us to wear protective face coverings and respect legislative rules designed for social distancing.

A post on the Department website says rules of decorum are set by the Idaho Legislature. It goes on to tell us that annual rules are expected to be adopted at that time, and Idahoans are encouraged to follow the links provided in the letter to stay updated as conditions may change.

The Idaho State Police are authorized to assist in maintaining the public order that allows elected leaders and the public to safely conduct the business essential to keeping Idaho a state of healthy families and strong, vibrant communities.

They say violators could be arrested and/or trespassed from the premises.

The Legislature convenes on January 11.