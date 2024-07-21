Local people react to President Biden’s decision to drop out of race

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local News 8 went to the Idaho Falls Greenbelt to gauge the reaction to President Joe Biden's withdrawal as the Democratic nominee for president.

Many of the people we spoke with Sunday said they were shocked Biden had pulled out from the race while others said they saw this move coming a mile away.

"I thought it was just not a matter of if he would drop out, but when he would drop out. and, I'm very curious to see what the future holds," said Debbie (last name not given) of Idaho Falls.

"I know personally I am surprised to hear that,” said Drake Folks of Idaho Falls.

“I thought he was doing pretty good. I mean, I didn't think he would drop out,” said Ellie Folks

“But I guess, he started getting a lot of pressure after the debate with Trump a couple of weeks ago. But that's seriously surprising that he dropped out," continued Drake Folks.

"I think it's awesome, but it surprises me. I really didn't think it was going to happen, but, it makes me happy," said Rex Parsons of Idaho Falls. "I just think they. I didn't think he'd give up the power, to be honest with you."

Now, the question on some people's minds is who will be the democratic nominee for president this November?

We also asked people about Biden's endorsement of his Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

“I haven't heard anything about him, so I'd have to, like, read more to have an educated opinion,” said Ellie Drake.

“I just don't think she's good enough to lead the country,” said Parsons.

I do think it's great that the woman is finally going to be out there again. And, I wish her well, said Debbie."

"I really think that she could run the country. But how? Well, I don't know," said Rebecca (last name not given).

The majority of the people we spoke with along the green belt said they felt Biden had made the right decision to drop out of the race.

Many of the people we spoke with expressed that they felt sorry for president's health, as he tested positive for Covid late last week...

They hope the best for him.