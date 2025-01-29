Drivers beware! Elk herd spotted near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Thousands of elk spotted coming down from the foothills west of Blackfoot in the past week.

The photos below were shared Gary and Anita Pratt, showing the amazing scale of these herds.

The winter migration comes additional danger for Idaho drivers.

Local News 8 has already learned of one crash in Bingham County 2 weeks ago that totaled a young woman's car. The driver's grandmother tells us the teen is thankfully okay.

Out of all drivers in Idaho, only about 1 in over 150 will ever hit a big game animal, according to insurance reports. However, according to the same reports younger drivers are more at risk.

James Brower of Idaho Fish and Game tells us a single elk can grow up to 5 feet at the shoulder and weight over 600 pounds. He says even in a mild winter it's not uncommon to see big-game animals on the road.

"Animals are lower elevations in the winter," said Brower. "Even if it's a place that you drive regularly and frequently, that doesn't mean there's not going to be a deer, elk or a moose the next time you drive it."

Fish and Game is asking drivers, both young and old, to slow down and look for signs of the animals; especially at night. For more helpful information, click HERE.