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Garage fire damages Idaho Falls home

Idaho Falls Fire Department
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Published 12:54 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a residential fire Tuesday evening after receiving reports of flames at a single-story home on Aegean Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home’s attached garage. The occupants had already evacuated the home safely.

The first engine on scene began attacking the fire and brought it under control. Three engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances and a battalion chief responded.

Additional crews searched the home and checked for the fire spreading beyond the garage. Although smoke entered the attic and several rooms, firefighters contained the flames to the garage.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The garage and its contents were declared a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire department issued a reminder for residents that grills should only be used outdoors in well-ventilated areas and away from homes, garages, decks and other combustible materials. They warn that using a barbecue in an enclosed area can ignite nearby materials and create dangerous carbon monoxide levels.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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