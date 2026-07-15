Mild winter triggers major Mormon cricket infestation in Fremont County

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) — Fremont County is currently experiencing a widespread Mormon cricket infestation, a situation local officials attribute to recent mild winter temperatures. This marks the first time in many years the county has faced such an extensive cricket problem.

Bryce Fowler, Fremont County Weed Control Specialist, confirmed this is the first infestation of this scale the county has seen in a long time. He noted that these crickets are native to Idaho and their increased numbers are due to a lack of cold winters. To combat the issue, the state Department of Agriculture has deployed more than 25,000 pounds of bait in Fremont County to protect local crops.

Fowler described the crickets as “more of a nuisance than anything else,” though some residents have reported losing gardens. He explained that Mormon crickets are known to be cannibalistic. “These crickets eat each other. So any time that you kill them, you're creating a big food bank for them and they'll just keep piling in and piling in,” Fowler said.

The mild winters have allowed cricket eggs to survive. “We need the Idaho winters to freeze and to kill the larva or the eggs that they lay in the soil,” Fowler said. He added that this would prevent a large problem the following year. Fowler also noted that if the county experiences another mild winter, “we're going to have another big outbreak.”

Mormon crickets are constantly on the move, capable of traveling one to three miles daily in favorable terrain. Current hotspots for cricket activity include Ashton Hill and Harriman State Park. “They're still there. This heat is slowing them down,” Fowler said, explaining that their most active temperature range is between 65 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

For homeowners, specific barrier products can be sprayed to slow crickets down from entering property, but these are not permanent solutions. Fowler advises homeowners to contact a local pest control specialist. However, homeowners cannot use herbicides or bait products meant for farmers and ranchers, as these can harm pets or neighbors. Fremont County currently lacks a residential pest control program.

The state offers assistance through specialists, including an individual overseeing the statewide Mormon cricket program. “The state is willing to help where they can,” Fowler stated.

The long-term outlook for managing the cricket population in Fremont County largely depends on upcoming winter conditions. A harsh Idaho winter is considered the most effective natural control.