Mountain America Center to Host Second Annual Summer Market Days This Weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Mountain America Center will host its second annual Summer Market Days on Friday and Saturday, bringing more than 100 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and family-friendly activities to Idaho Falls.
The free community event returns after its debut in 2025 and will feature small businesses, artisans, boutiques, food vendors and local organizations from across the region.
Some vendors include Wild West Hat Bar, Castaway Ceramics, Thor’s Chocolate, Idaho at Heart LLC, Melissa K. Hillman Fine Art and Turtle Island Turquoise.
Visitors will also find specialty food and dessert vendors, including Jocelyn’s Brownies, Caramel Tree, Sweet Talk Bakery, Cook’s Cotton Candy, Buttercrunch and Bite Me Protein Cookies.
Several community organizations will also participate, including the Community Food Basket, Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center and Champ’s Heart.
Organizers say this year’s event will offer an expanded vendor footprint and additional activities for attendees.
A new addition is a special edition of Alive After 5 on Friday evening in partnership with the Idaho Falls Civitan Club. While the indoor market will close at 6 p.m., food trucks, a beer garden and outdoor attractions will remain open during the concert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Guests can also explore Adventureland, an outdoor attraction. The area is designed to resemble a campground and will feature Toyota vehicles, RVs and trailers, outdoor recreation equipment and interactive activities.
Activities include a free basketball hoop trailer available throughout Friday, side-by-side off-road rides from noon to 3 p.m. Friday and a free 32-foot rock climbing wall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Additional displays will include kayaks, paddleboards and off-road gear.
Food trucks scheduled to attend include Pinoy Streets Fry N Grill, Wiki-licious, Taqueria El Pollo Loco Jr., Copacabana, Rose Marie’s Gluten Free, The Corn Dog Company and The Grub Shack.
Burger Smithy is scheduled for Friday, while 208 Food Hub is scheduled for Saturday.
Summer Market Days will take place at the Mountain America Center, located at 1690 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
Event Schedule
Friday, July 17
- Summer Market Days: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Alive After 5: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
- Summer Market Days: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free. More information, including a full vendor directory, is available through the Mountain America Center.