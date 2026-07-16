Steve Hunter named interim CEO of Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Steve Hunter has been appointed interim CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. This appointment follows the resignation of former CEO Paul Baker on July 3, 2026, amid public and online speculation regarding Baker's ties to the Portneuf Valley Soccer Club.

In June, the soccer organization recently announced that the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office is investigating potential financial irregularities.

Hunter previously served as a business owner, board member, and former CEO of the Chamber.

The Portneuf Valley Soccer Club's investigation by the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office stems from potential financial irregularities discovered during an internal forensic audit. In response to these developments, the Chamber's Board of Directors has authorized an independent, in-depth financial audit to be conducted by Wipfli.

The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce stated in a release that Hunter brings valuable experience, steady leadership, and a deep understanding of the organization during this transition.

Hunter has been a strong supporter and advocate for the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce for many years. Hunter, who has been actively involved with the Chamber, spoke about his commitment to the organization.

“I have believed in the value and mission of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce for many years and have been actively involved throughout that time,” Hunter said. “It has been a tremendous asset to both my previous business and to me personally, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the organization during this transition.”

Baker's resignation as CEO followed mounting public and online speculation regarding his ties to the Portneuf Valley Soccer Club. At the time of Baker's resignation, the Chamber reassured its members that its own finances remain secure.

The Board of Directors for the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce stated that it has taken the concerns raised seriously. The Board also noted that it has devoted many hours to providing careful oversight of this organization.